The internet may not know the answer to the meaning of life. But it can definitely tell you the difference between vegan and vegetarian. That’s why we flocked to our lord and master Google to seek answers to some of the most niggling diet queries of 2017. Netizens today have a superior food IQ and they are curious to know what is good for them and what’s bad. Here are some top questions that health conscious dieters asked Google.

1 What is gluten?

Gluten happens to be one of the most-Googled diet terms of 2017. In the recent years, gluten has gained considerable notoriety for its role in worsening autoimmune disorders like Celiac disease. It’s also being blamed for weight gain, depression and anxiety. Staples like wheat, barley and rye that contain gluten have fallen out of favour as more and more people are going off them completely. The fact that a lot of products carry a gluten-free label is testimony to this rising trend. Read whether you have gluten sensitivity.

2 Why is milk bad?

Internet users were quite curious about the health hazards of milk this year. Milk was once considered a complete food; sadly, this nutritious drink has now fallen from grace. With veganism gaining steam, dairy products have been increasingly shunned for ethical reasons and replaced by nut “milks” made of almonds, hemp and cashews. Even from the point of view of health, milk is being blamed for everything from indigestion to hormonal imbalance to cancer and the ones who go off dairy report feeling much healthier than before. But there is enough and more scientific evidence to prove that milk has a lot of benefits and going dairy free may not be as healthy as it is touted to be.

3 Why is sugar bad?

This year, many netizens questioned their addictive and toxic love affair with sugar. Like most abusive relationships, sugar tricks you into wanting it while destroying you from within. Dubbed as white poison, sugar is possibly the worst kitchen ingredient we on which we place our trust so blindly. It has no redeemable quality and impacts every single organ in your body, including your brain. Here are some valid reasons why you should avoid sugar.

4 Why is water good?

Many netizens asked Google about the virtues of water this year. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to tell you how important it is (We are 60 percent water, after all). Don’t go by what those ads for sports drink say; there’s no substitute for this life-giving liquid. Hydration is important because it regulates your temperature, cleanses your body of toxins, transports vital nutrients to your cells and keeps your organs healthy. Without water, your body will pretty much shut down. That’s why it’s important not to skimp on your customary eight glasses of water daily.

5 Why is soy bad?

Soy and soy products are one of the biggest sources of plant-based proteins for vegetarians and vegans. Touted as a health food, soya is also rich in antioxidants. But the bad news is that it also contains phytostrogens, a natural substance that mimics oestrogen in the body. Testosterone levels in males might get altered by soy, which can then cause low libido, low sperm count and infertility. Other side effects include thyroid malfunction and increased risk of kidney stones. Read about the ill effects of soy in detail.

6 Why is veganism bad?

Many celebs both Indian and international have openly endorsed a vegan lifestyle for ethical and health reasons. This has understandably created a lot of curiosity among the netizens. A vegan lifestyle entails not eating or using products derived from animals or at the cost of their suffering. This means no meat, dairy, honey, silk, leather or palm oil (most palm oil is not cruelty free). Many nutritionists have given veganism a big thumbs up, especially from a weight loss perspective. Although veganism may translate to ecological benefits, many health experts scoff at the thought of it being good for health. We may be stepping on a few toes but science says that a vegan diet could be deficient in vitamin D, B12 deficiency, calcium, iron, zinc and long-chain n-3 (omega-3) fatty acids. Here are some signs that say you should quit veganism.

Source: Google Trends

Image source: Shutterstock