Viral infections are on the rise in Chennai and the doctors blame monsoons for it. A recent media report by the Hindu states that the city-based doctors are receiving considerable number of children with signs of viral infection, mostly fever, cough and cold and some of them with diarrhoea as well. According to doctors, maintaining a healthy personal hygiene and sanitation can help prevent such viral infections.

Dr P Ramkumar, a paediatric surgeon who has reportedly treated several patients with viral infections in the last two weeks told the Hindu: “Viral infection — cold, cough, fever and loose stools — spreads quickly. But at the same time, it is self-limiting.”

Doctors say that humid conditions and intermittent rains make these viruses breed more and affect children. Dr R Githa, consultant paediatrician and neonatologist at Prashanth Hospitals, reportedly said: “These affect children aged two to six. Parents should avoid taking children to crowded places such as theatres and air-conditioned halls. Home remedies such as steam inhalation can be tried for a runny nose while medical should be sought for severe dry cough.” Explaining the need to avoid dehydration during viral infections she said it is a must for patients with high fever to consume plenty of fluids.

These viral infections are communicable and can be transmitted via droplets when someone infected coughs or sneezes. Dr A Balachandran, paediatric pulmonologist at Dr Mehta Children’s Hospital reportedly said: “I have been receiving children with low-grade fever and dry cough. It is not fever alone, but it has multiple presentations such as headache, nasal block, sneezing, dry hacking cough, itching in the throat, pain in the ear and sometimes mild diarrhoea. The infection spreads easily in this weather.”

“Parents should not send infected child for at least two to three days and not start antibiotics without consulting a doctor. Smoking inside the house should be avoided,” he reportedly added.

Image Source: Shutterstock