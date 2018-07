Monsoon gives us respite from the sweltering heat. Many people love the rainy season as it brings joy. It is the time when we listen to romantic songs with a hot cup of chai and bhajiyas. Children love to play with paper boats and also during monsoon; many people go for mini vacations to enjoy to the waterfalls. Though the monsoon is a boon to many, it can be a bane for asthmatic patients. You ask an asthma patient about his experience during the monsoon and you will get shocked to know about his plight.

Common symptoms of asthma can be shortness of breathing, wheezing and coughing. Asthma affects the lungs and an asthmatic experiences constriction in the airway passage due to which the flow of oxygen to the lungs is restricted. During the monsoon, in many people, an asthma attack can be triggered due to extreme cold and windy atmosphere. Senior citizens can suffer the most. The asthmatics may face difficulties due to allergens and pollutants and due to extreme conditions during day and night. So, there is an increased risk of asthma attacks during the monsoon, due to fungus, dust and bacterial infections. Also, precipitation of toxic environmental gases like sulphur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide and sulphur takes place during rainy season which can increase the bouts and severity of asthma.

As per a study conducted in the US, asthma attacks can be aggravated due to vitamin D deficiency since we get less sunlight during monsoon, which can lead to less absorption of vitamin D. Asthmatics, will have to improve their immunity to stay in top shape. Asthmatics, the tips listed below can help you!

Managing asthma in rainy season

Don’t skip your medications: Asthmatic should take medicines on time which are prescribed by their doctors. Also, those who are advised to use inhalers should use them when needed. Don’t just haphazardly start and stop using it.

Dampened walls can lead to mould build-up which can trigger or worsen your asthma. So, take the necessary measures to prevent the dampened walls. Using an air conditioner can be helpful to create a right atmosphere in the room. Also, AC should be cleaned and maintained properly.

Make sure that your room has a cross ventilation from where you can absorb sunlight.

Cover your face while giving out as the air pollution due to dust can be harmful and can trigger asthma.

You can use window shades or blinders to keep your home dust free. Avoid using curtains on your curtains can trigger asthma.

The dander and urine of your pet can trigger asthma or allergy symptoms, so do not keep animals at home. If you have any pet animals at home, make sure they don’t go nearby the asthma patients.

You should keep your bathrooms mould-free by regularly cleaning them with detergent.

To avoid exposure to pollens do not keep indoor plants in your bedrooms.

To avoid contact with pollens, allergens and dust, you shouldn’t venture out when the weather is windy.

Carpets, pillow covers and bed sheets are filled with dust, so you should wash them frequently.

You should avoid wearing wet clothes and shoes which are a breeding ground for bacteria and can cause infections which can be problematic to the asthma patients.

You should eat right foods will also work for asthmatics: to strengthen your immunity you can eat vegetables and sip on soups. Adding garlic and ginger to your diet can enhance your digestion and immunity. Yoghurt and buttermilk are pro-biotics which can be good for your gut health.

You should avoid eating raw vegetables which are full of bacteria, heavy curries can be stressful for your digestive system. You should eat seasonal fruits recommended by an expert. If you eat right, you will be able to keep asthma allergies at bay.

