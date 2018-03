This new beauty trend is going to be your best friend if you are someone who loves minimal makeup. To all the busy makeup addicts that find no time to blend in dual shades of eyeshadows to perfection. Mono shadow is basically colouring your eyelids with a single colour of eyeshadow. With summers around the corner, using a bright pigment of eyeshadow. The procedure of applying eyeshadow is an art that might take you some time to learn but with mono shadow trend being so easy and effortless, you can up your game in no time. While it will make your eye makeup routine less tedious it also looks out of the world and can be a refreshing change in your look. This trend has taken over Instagram, take a look.

A post shared by @alternative_girls_and_boys on Jan 26, 2018 at 12:17pm PST

Doesn’t this orange one look like a dream?

A post shared by Magdalena Mlicka (@purple_lips__) on Oct 7, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

And what about this one?

A post shared by Karolina Barzowska (@charlizemakeup) on Sep 5, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

This offbeat shade of yellow is just mesmerizing…

A post shared by Klaudia Sośnica (@cloudedxmakeup) on Apr 12, 2017 at 3:56am PDT

Little bit of glitter never hurt anyone… this is looks subtle yet mind blowing…

A post shared by Kateřina Burešová (@bureskaty) on Feb 29, 2016 at 10:36pm PST

This teal beauty will surely take your heart away!

Here’s an easy tutorial to get the look:

How do you like this mono shadow trend? Let us know in the comments section below. Is there any of your favourite beauty trend that you would like to share with us, let us know that too.

Image courtesy:

Video:

YouTube/Eimear McElheron