The nation is abuzz with talks of ‘ModiCare’, ‘NaMocare’ or the Ayushman Bharat programme, India’s health-protection scheme that will offer coverage to 10 crore poor families that constitute 40 percent of the total Indian population. The path-breaking initiative is being projected as the world’s largest national health protection scheme. The two-part initiative will also include setting up healthcare centres that will bring quality health care system to the people. Indian Finance Minister Shri Arun Jaitley made the landmark announcement on 1st February 2018 while presenting the General Budget 2018-2019. Here are six things every Indian should know.

1. One-and-a-half-lakh Health and Wellness Centres will be set up

In line with the vision of The National Health Policy 2017, 1.5 lakh centres will be set up that will provide comprehensive healthcare for non-communicable diseases, and maternal and child health services.

2. A budget of 1200 crore is allocated

A whopping 1200 crore budget has been allocated for setting up the Health and Wellness Centres. Mr Jaitley has announced that these centres will “bring healthcare closer and more accessible to the people.” To bring the vision to fruition, contributions from private sectors through CSR and philanthropic institutions will also be sought.

3. Coverage up to Rs 5 lakh will be provided

Under ‘ModiCare’ or National Health Protection Scheme (NHPS), coverage upto Rs 5 lakh per family, for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation will be provided. This is considered as the world’s largest government-funded health care programme.

3. NHPS is a cashless model

NHPS under which the underprivileged families will receive financial assistance for medical needs will be cashless and not be based on a reimbursement model. It can be based on a trust or an insurance model because reimbursement models can create too many complaints.

4. It is a comprehensive coverage

ModiCare or NHPS is a comprehensive coverage that will take care of the person’s hospitalisation along with secondary and tertiary health needs. It will cover both prevention and health promotion.

5. Jobs will be created for women

Both the initiatives will go beyond just providing health care benefits to the citizens. Mr Jaitley stated that these two health sector initiatives under Ayushman Bharat Programme will build a New India 2022 by ensuring enhanced productivity, well being and avert wage loss and impoverishment due to health issues. Moreover, the schemes are also designed to generate lakhs of jobs, particularly for women.

6.More medical colleges will be set up

Mr Jaitley also proposed setting up 24 new government medical colleges and hospitals to enhance the accessibility of quality medical education and healthcare. As per his vision, there will be at least one medical college in every three parliamentary constituencies and at least one medical college in each state of the country.

Source: Inputs from PTI

Image source: ANI