Pain usually occurs because of tissue damage which is a result of some sort of an injury. This is called organic pain or somatic pain. From abdominal pain to backache, and headche to sprain, some pains are temporary while some may be chronic. Most of us resort to a painkiller to get rid of pain because it is, in most cases, the quickest and the most convenient way to eliminate pain. But excessive use of painkillers can be dangerous to your health. Here are some other ways in which you can treat pain:

1) Mindfulness: According to research by Wake Forest Baptist Medical Centre in North Carolina, US, mindful people feel less pain than others. The research states that people with higher dispositional mindfulness during painful experience showed greater deactivation in a brain region called the posterior cingulate cortex – that’s associated with pain sensation.

2) Exercises and yoga: Ever wondered why frequent exercise is recommended even when you’re experiencing pain during, say, menstrual cramps? Any kind of physical activity causes the release of feel-good chemicals called endorphins which can give your mood a boost and help you deal with the pain in a better way. Besides, exercise also helps improve blood circulation in the body which alleviates pain.

3) Cutting down on alcohol: Thinking of drowning your pain in a glass of wine? Don’t! Alcohol can irritate and cause inflammation of the stomach lining, aggravating pain in other areas of the body as well. According to research published in the journal Addiction, ‘More pain was associated with more use of alcohol to manage pain; this relationship was stronger among older adults with drinking problems than among those without drinking problems.’

4) Saying no to junk food: Just like alcohol, your mind can trick you into thinking that junk food can help us deal with the pain better by putting us in a good mood. On the contrary, junk food consumption can weaken the digestive system and make you more prone to IBS, acidity, bloating – all of which can worsen your pain.

5) Herbal natural remedies: Whether it is Ayurveda or Chinese medicine or Unani or any other traditional natural remedies, these help eliminate pain by destroying the root of the problem. These natural remedies are safe, without side effects, cheaper and can be done in your kitchen using natural ingredients. Make sure you consult an expert before trying out these remedies.