It seems model-turned-actor Milind Soman is all set to tie the knot with his long-term girlfriend Ankita Konwar today. Yes! Breaking millions of hearts, Milind Soman is all set to marry Ankita Konwar and the pictures of the couple’s Mehendi in Alibaug is breaking the internet. The happy pictures going viral on social media are so beautiful that they are giving us major #MehendiGoals. Soman’s fellow runner Abhi Asha Mishra took to Instagram to share the photos as he wrote, “Mere YaarKi Shaadi Hai :)…#shadi #wedding”. Even though there hasn’t come any confirmation from either of the two… the pictures do speak a lot. Take a look at a few pictures:

Another picture shows Ankita with mehendi in her hands as she poses with to-be husband.

Actor-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman is also hosting the adventure reality show “I Can You Can”, that aims to encourage viewers to quit smoking. Well… even though we have our hearts broken, we are glad that Milind Soman found the girl of his dreams. What do you think, let us know in the comments section below?

Image: Instagram/