The Supreme Court’s judgment of stating “Triple talaq” illegal was a landmark in the history of India that impacted many lives in 2017. This is just one of the key initiatives by the Government that made a positive impact on the life of every Muslim woman in the country. However, this was not the only significant milestone in 2017. The year saw many leads that highlighted various woman issues right from gender equality to sexual harassment in the workplace. Have a look at the most common and talked about women issues of 2017.

1. #HelpmeWCD: Maneka Gandhi who is a cabinet minister for Women and Child Development urged women to complain about harassment and violence. She asked women to tweet with #HelpmeWCD, which was a small yet powerful step by the government to empower women and children. Here’s more on #HelpmeWCD to complain about harassment or violence.

2. #MeToo: Sexual harassment at the workplace was not an open discussion until the hashtag MeToo (#MeToo) went viral on social media. Millions of women came in support of the viral hashtag on Twitter, Facebook to spread awareness about sexual assault and harassment. People spoke about the harrowing revelations of sexual abuse stories at some point in time using the #MeToo. To know more, read more about #MeToo.

3. First Day of Period (FOP) Leave: Social media was abuzz when Culture Machine Media Pvt. Ltd offered paid leaves to its female employees on the first day of menstruation. It not only became the first company in India to offer the first day of period policy(FOP) but also became the first company which considered women problems and came forward to help their female colleagues. However, this initiative by the company did receive a lot of flak from industry veterans including celebrities and nutritionists like Rujuta Diwekar. Read more about the Culture Machine’s initiative of first day period leave.

4. First uterine transplant in India: Yes, the year also saw first uterine transplant in India done successfully by Pune doctors. Not only was the transplant successful but the woman also delivered a baby this year, which became the talk of the town. The transplant was a breakthrough for women born without the uterus and wish to get pregnant. Here are few interesting facts to know about first uterine transplant in India.

