Nobody likes to see hair strands on their pillow as they wake up. Isn’t that feeling very annoying? Yes, it is. Probably when you see an increase in the hair fall, you may realize that your food intake isn’t proper. Excessive moisture is the biggest culprit that damages your hair during monsoons. But even in other seasons, sweat could play the villain.

“Moisture affects your hair even if you remain indoors, especially on days when the humidity is high. Depending

on your hair type, it may leave your hair frizzy or flat,” said Dr Apratim Goel, dermatologist and laser surgeon Director, Cutis skin studio, Mumbai.

Methi or fenugreek seeds have been a part of our hair care regimen since time immemorial. Whether it is for all the nutrients they provide your hair with or for its anti-dandruff properties, it is a must for your hair.

But for all sorts of hair problems, fenugreek or methi seed is your solution. Methi seeds are rich in folic acid, Vitamin A, Vitamin K, calcium, potassium, iron and protein. It also has a good amount of nicotinic acid that helps in preventing hair fall, baldness, hair thinning and dandruff. Moreover, these magic sseds contain large amounts of lecithin that hydrates your hair and strengthens hair follicles.

Here are 2 methi hair masks to get those long and luscious mane:

Methi hair mask: “A wonder herb that takes care of many hair issues is methi (fenugreek) seeds,” said Dr Goel.

Soak methi seeds overnight in water. Strain the water next morning and use it to rinse the hair to tackle all kinds of hair trouble like dandruff, dull and limp hair. Methi and banana hair pack: Make a paste of soaked fenugreek seeds by adding 2 ripe bananas and one egg white. Apply it to your hair and keep it for an hour. Apart from all the benefits, it will also reduce the frizziness.

