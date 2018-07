A little appreciation and a sense of belonging from mentors may be helpful in reducing adolescents’ destructive behaviour and delinquent activities, says a new study, emphasizing the importance of mentoring the youth.

“If you are made to feel useful and important to others, especially in this case by a non-kin and education-based mentor, then you are more likely to have a reduction in delinquency and dangerous behaviour,” said lead author, Margaret Kelley from the Department of American Studies at the University of Kansas in the US.

The findings may be encouraging for educators, parents and those who work with youths, especially in trying to prevent at-risk adolescents from heading down a path of delinquency and dangerous behaviour that could jeopardise their future. Read: Dalai Lama and Arvind Kejriwal to launch ‘Happiness Curriculum’ in Delhi government schools today

“Making them feel appreciated and providing a sense of belonging for them at this crucial point in their adolescence can change those trajectories,” Kelley said, in the paper published in the journal Children and Youth Services Review.

Further, the research showed males found guidance and advice from their mentors while women tended to receive emotional nurturing. The study also indicated the importance of female mentors in serving as positive role models, as well as the importance of helping children establish non-kin mentoring relationships early, Kelley said.

Source: IANS

Image Source: Shutterstock