“You should go for long walks if you are feeling a little low,” is a common advice that we hear from people. Ever wondered why it is said so? Yes, because exercising in any form- be it walking, jogging or gymming has various health benefits. Apart from being good for your body, it is also great for your mental health. A study that was published in The Lancet Psychiatry Journal has found the exact frequency and duration of workouts per week in order to gain maximum benefits for your mental well-being. The study results were devised after analyzing various factors like gender, income and age among other things.

Findings of the study:

People who exercised regularly had at least 43.2 per cent fewer days of poor mental health. The ideal duration to exercise is about 45 minutes for 3-5 times a week. More benefits were seen among people who played team sports, cycling, aerobic exercises and gym activities.

What exercises are best?

Yoga- Opt for exercises like Dirga Pranayama (Three-Part Breath), laughter yoga, sirsasana to feel better.

Pranayama– Doctors and medical experts encourage their patients to perform pranayama, for all the benefits it imparts. These are great in order to reduce anxiety too.

Running– Running or jogging are said to be great for your mental well-being.

Outdoor games– Make sure you opt for outdoor activities like basketball and football.

Cycling– Don’t we all just love cycling? It has no age bar and most importantly, anybody and everybody can do it. It is great for weight loss and is good for your mental well being too.

Image Source: Shutterstock