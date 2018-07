When we talk about ageing, we generally refer to the issues related to women. Whether its about wrinkles or sagging skin, we limit our talks only to women. However, our expert tells us to think otherwise. Men have different issues of ageing.

“As a man grows older, there are certain health-related threats that he faces. Health issues amongst men are more varied than what most people think,” said Dr Sumit Mehta, Consultant Urology, Andrology and Kidney transplant Surgeon, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi.

He explains that the common problems among men due to ageing include those related to the urinary tract and reproductive organs. Here are 5 things you must take note of and seek help from a urologist in case of any abnormality:

Erectile dysfunction(ED): ED is the inability to achieve an erect penis. It affects up to 30% – 50% men between the age group of 40-70 yrs. It hampers one’s sexual performance, affects intimacy and sexual desires. Most men shy away from discussing about it, but such a discussion could be a marker of a larger disease. “It is important to see a urologist, as this may be a sign of a bigger health issue such as Vascular disease, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, renal failure and many others. Fixing the problem at the beginning can help prevent a larger problem,” added Dr Mehta. Urinary Incontinence: An Overactive Bladder (OAB) or urinary incontinence is something no man or woman would wish to experience. At least 11% – 16% of men experience OAB as they grow older. Some of the causes include an enlarged prostate, that may disrupt the flow of urine from the urethra, damaged and overactive bladder muscles, and nerve damage. Hematuria: Commonly identified as ‘blood in the urine‘ this condition needs to be brought to the notice of a urologist. It could possibly be an early warning sign of bladder or kidney cancer. Whether cancer or not, the specialist can find the root cause of blood in the urine, through urine tests, X-rays or CT scan and a cystoscopy (using a Fiberoptic Scope to see inside the bladder). Even if this is an off and on situation, it needs instant assessment and treatment. Testicular pain: If you experience any sort of pain in your testicle for more than 2 weeks, go to the urologist right away. Pain in testicles, mass formation or formation of lumps could be a sign of testicular cancer. Painful urination: Infections often caused by bacteria can occur in any part of the urinary tract. Although not life-threatening, these infections can cause difficulty while urinating and be painful as well. The second cause could be enlarged prostate, a common sign of ageing amongst men. This too can be treated effectively if evaluated in a timely manner, with medication to relieve the indicators or to shrink the prostate, to aid urination.

Image Source: Shutterstock