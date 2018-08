Yes, men you read it right so as you age it is not just erectile dysfunction that you are susceptible to but penile fractures too. If you are wondering how it is possible, especially for an organ that has no bones let us break the bad news to you: It is entirely possible to break or snap the penis and it is different from the regular fractures.

According to Dr Sumit Mehta consultant urologist and andrologist at Fortis Hiranandani Hospital Vashi, the ‘fracture’ is simply the rupture of the tough membranous lining of the penile shaft, which hardens when blood flows into it during an erection. He explains, “The membrane becomes hard as it consists of a lot of engorged blood inside it, which is under tension. The ‘fracture’ can happen anywhere in the shaft of the penis if it is placed improperly or faces any kind of trauma.” While it is uncommon it’s a serious injury that can affect the man’s sexual performance.

How age increases the risk of penile fractures

Apart from making one susceptible to erectile dysfunction, ageing can also increase the risk of penile fractures. So indulging in experimental sexual activities as you age could be quite dangerous. “With age, other parts of the body and the connective tissue becomes less firm this makes the organ vulnerable especially if one tries to be too experimental in bed or tries to outperform beyond his capabilities,” says Dr Mehta.

The symptoms of penile fractures

Usually, an audible snap is heard when the penis breaks

This could be followed by a sudden onset of severe pain and swelling.

The skin around the ruptured site turns red and ecchymosis is also seen.

Erection subsides.

Urination becomes difficult

How to manage and treat penile fractures

A trauma to an erect penis can easily lead to a fracture. Surgical intervention is the preferred mode of treatment. If neglected it can cause permanent disability. Small tears may be treated without surgery, but must be observed for deformities and associated injury to the urethra, says Dr Mehta. Others need surgical repair with an evacuation of the clot and controlled blood loss. A man takes time though to recover from a penile fracture to enjoy an active sex life again.

