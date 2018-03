Off late, the people are increasingly adopting mindfulness and meditation as part of their daily routine to acquire peace of mind.

The benefits of mindfulness and meditation have been further highlighted by Bob Roth, CEO of David Lynch Foundation in his book named Stength in Stillness: The Power of Transcendental Meditation.

“My memory was better, my sleep was better and I was less at unease after adopting the transcendental meditation”, he writes.

The book further includes notes from celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Gwyneth Paltrow and Russell Brand about how does the meditation offers clarity and focus.

According to Lynch, the meditation provides a sense of calm which no pharmaceutical company could duplicate.

The ways of experiencing mindfulness could vary as some experience it while scrubbing each utensil, or while lying in the bed or by simply noticing how the body feels.

The meditation does need not to have a formalised way of practice.

ABC news anchor Dan Harris also wrote a book, named ‘Meditation for Fidgety Skeptics’, in which he shared his own experience to highlight the benefits of meditation.

He further hosts a weekly show named ’10 percent Happier’, where he chats with celebrities and also layman who practice mindfulness.

Harris started practicing meditation after he confronted an on-air panic attack in 2004.

Another neuroscientist Davidson suggested how to balance between hectic work schedule and practicing meditation.

He suggested that one needs to part from his/her favourite gadgets and technology in order to achieve the benefits of meditation. Also, as one starts practicing meditation, he would be easily able to manage things in spite of being busy.

He further pointed out that more people have now started adopting a strict workout regime as the science has highlighted the benefits of doing workout to maintain a healthy body. (ANI)

This is published unedited from the ANI feed.