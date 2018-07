What if we tell you that even when a person is sleeping, one can get hiccups? What if we go on to tell you that you can get hiccups while laughing? Or say, that hiccups could last for a couple of days? Or that the long-lasting episodes of hiccups indicate a medical condition? Surprised right? Read on to find 4 facts about hiccups that you didn’t know about:

A sudden, involuntary contraction (spasm) of the diaphragm muscle can be termed as a hiccup. The vocal cords snap shut, producing the hiccup sound when the muscle spasms and they are quite embarrassing. Drinking too much and eating too quickly can result in hiccups.

Your hiccups could last for a month: Yes you read that correctly. According to a study done by neurologists in the Loyola Medicine, hiccups are experienced by almost everybody in their lifetime. However, for some people it could even last a month. “Intractable hiccups can occur often but people don’t realize”, said Chief neurology resident, Stasia Rouse and Assistant professor Matthew Wodziak. Sleep hiccups: Yes, you can actually get hiccups even when you are asleep. “Hiccup (Hc) penetrates all sleep stages; in REM sleep, it becomes randomized…Sleep Hc is not associated with sleep apnoea. Sleep synchronizes the breathing rate with the hiccupping rate. During light sleep, the Hc rate exceeds the breathing rate, whereas during deep sleep, the breathing rate exceeds the Hc rate,” stated a study named, ‘Sleep hiccup’ published in journal Sleep. Number of hiccups in a minute: You could actually get anything from 4-60 hiccups a minute. And guess what? Your grandmother’s ‘home remedy’ of having water rapidly or breathing into a paper-bag could actually help. Let us explain: By doing these rapidly, you are releasing calcium ions into the blood which block the nervous system activity, which also includes muscle spasms.

