People from the East end opting for organically grown cannabis to relieve everything from anxiety and chronic pain to the side effects of epilepsy and brain cancer. They are saying no to prescription medicines and painkillers.

A nurse practitioner and the founder of Hamptons Medi Spa, a telemedicine facility based in Hampton Bays that certifies eligible patients for medical marijuana treatments, Elizabeth Cramer-Ernst said, “Everybody’s 90- to 100-percent better, and that’s not just my patients, that’s everywhere, so if you’re not at least 90-percent better on medical marijuana, you’re not on the right dose.”

Recently, a study published in the online journal Oncogene from a group of mostly U.K.- and Italian-based researchers found that CBD (Cannabidiol) the non-psychoactive cannabinoid of the cannabis plant often revered for its medical benefits. In combination with a commonly used chemotherapy known as Gemzar, CBD may improve the effectiveness of treating pancreatic cancer.

According to the 27east.com report, as of early July to till now more than 62,000 New Yorkers approved for medical marijuana and last month the state Department of Health recommended the legalization of marijuana for recreational use in New York.

Ms Cramer said that she expects the market to continue growing within the coming months and years.

The first medical marijuana program was launched in 2016 in New York. And since then it has started treating patients with chronic conditions like AIDS, cancer, spinal cord injuries, chronic pain, Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, post-traumatic stress disorder and so on.

According to sources, marijuana used in the products, which includes oral capsules, topicals, ointments, liquids and oils for vaporization, patches, lozenges and ground plant material, is organically grown and tested for impurities, like mould and bacteria.

