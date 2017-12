Ketogenic diet– or keto diet as it popularly known — is a high fat, low carbohydrate and moderate protein diet that has a host of health benefits. As opposed to the normal diet, which makes the human body use carbohydrates for energy, ketogenic diet burns fat for energy instead. The idea behind the diet is to create a carb deficit in the body, forcing the liver to convert into fatty acids and ketone bodies. These ketone bodies are then used by the body for energy. This nutritionist lost 62 kilos in a year on the keto diet.

The world associates keto diet with weight loss, but since the 1920s, the diet has been used to treat stubborn cases of epilepsy in children. It gained popularity as a weight loss treatment since the 1960s. In the last decade, researchers have been investigating therapeutic benefits of keto diet. Following are some of the health conditions that can be addressed with the ketogenic diet. What to eat on a keto diet

1 Acne

There has long been a speculation whether diet has a role to play in acne. Studies say that there is. Keto diet is being also investigated for its role in ameliorating acne. Since the diet focuses mainly on healthy fats, there is a chance that it could benefit skin conditions like acne.1

2 Polycystic ovary syndrome

One of the leading causes of infertility in women is caused by PCOS or polycystic ovary syndrome, an endocrine disorder. Research has indicated that going on a ketogenic diet reduces body weight and testosterone levels in women suffering from the condition. PCOS participants of a study who were declared infertile also got pregnant on a keto diet.2

3 Autism

Ketogenic diet could improve mitochondrial function in autistic patients, improving their behavioural symptoms. Since its neuroprotective functions are already established through its role in the treatment of epilepsy, keto diet could also possibly help improve the quality of life of those on the autistic spectrum.3

4 Epilepsy

For the past 90 years, keto diet has been used for treating epilepsy in children. Epilepsy is a condition where excessive brain activity results in seizures. There is an overwhelming body of evidence that proves the efficiency of keto diet in treating epilepsy.4

5 Diabetes

Low carb along with high fat and moderate protein seem to be the winning combination in controlling diabetes. Patients report a big dip in their blood sugar levels when they go on a ketogenic diet.5

6 Parkinson’s disease

Like epilepsy, keto diet is known to effectively address the problems associated with other neurological diseases such as Parkinson’s. The diet is known to have a protective effect on human brain, which has prompted medical practitioners to study its effect on neurodegenerative diseases. Some studies have also shown reduction of Parkinson’s symptoms in people on keto diet.6

7 Cancer

Studies suggest that keto could be used to address of the biggest medical killers of our times, cancer. Research proves that progression of various cancers can be limited if the patient goes on a ketogenic diet.7

8 Heart diseases

Since keto is one of the most efficient diets for obesity, its cardiovascular benefits are obvious. Studies also suggest that keto diet could be associated with improved heart health. But there is no saying how it could impact health in the long run since the diet is heavy in fats.8

