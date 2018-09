For men, almost of them, even a passing thought of getting prostate cancer is terrifying to say the least. And according to the American Cancer Society, it is the most common form of cancer in men, apart from skin cancer. And according to some researches, Indian men may be genetically more at the risk of developing prostate cancer. The same research noted that men in south Asian region can be at 40 per cent higher risk of dying due to prostate cancer than other races.

And while this month is the National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, it’s important that we talk about the things that you can do to significantly reduce the risk. Here they are.

Eat less meat and dairy: Studies have shown that men who eat foods high in animal fat, are likely to develop prostate cancer more than the others. Though there is no evidence that they certainly develop prostate cancer, but a correlation has been shown. However, experts believe that it’s better to be cautious and avoid meat and dairy to fats and get them from plant-based sources like nuts and avocados instead.

Eat more broccoli: In terms of cancer-fighting foods, experts say that cruciferous vegetables like broccoli are very effective. These types of vegetables, including cauliflower, contain a natural chemical that may prevent growth of cancer cells. This chemical is harmful to cancer cells but perfectly fine for other cells in our body. There are many evidences that prove the benefit of eating cruciferous vegetables to fight prostate cancer.

Quit smoking: Smoking has been associated with a lot of health hazards, and prostate cancer is one of them. Experts say that smoking causes aggressive forms of prostate cancer which spreads. In fact, a review of 24 studies looked at prostate cancer risk and smoking found that men who smoked the most had a 24 to 30 per cent higher risk of dying from prostate cancer than nonsmokers.

Say no to vitamin E supplements: Vitamins as good, right? Of course, they are but not in abundance. Because a study published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute showed that taking too much vitamin E supplements may increase the risk of aggressive prostate cancer. A recommended 15 mg of vitamin E every day from the diet is enough, according to the National Institute of Health.