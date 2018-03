March 16 is Measles Immunization Day 2018.

Dr Nikita Magdum, Assistant Professor, Dept of Pediatrics, KJ Somaiya Hospital answers FAQs about measles.

1. What is measles and what are its symptoms?

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease caused by measles virus. Infection with Measles presents with fever, cold, cough, red watery eyes and rash.The rash appears on the fourth day as red blotchy patches behind the ears, along with the hairline and spreads to the face, neck, chest, arms, trunk and legs in that order, over the next 2 to 3 days.

2. How is it transmitted?

Measles is spread by contact with an infected person through coughing and sneezing. Those who are infected are usually contagious from about 3 days before to 4 -6 days after they develop a rash.

3. Is measles a serious disease?

Measles infection is an apparently mild febrile disease but it weakens the immune system of the body. Hence infection with Measles may sometimes lead to serious complications that include diarrhoea and pneumonia and rarely blindness and encephalitis. Most measles-related deaths are caused by complications associated with the disease.

4. How do I treat my child with measles?

Consult your paediatrician to confirm the diagnosis. Only symptomatic treatment is required. A single dose of vitamin A should be given.

5. How can I protect my child from measles?

• Measles vaccine is given to protect from measles.

• According to Universal immunization programme measles vaccine is given at 9months of age along with vitamin A. At 15months of age, the vaccine is given as Measles Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine.

• IAP (Indian Academy of Pediatrics) advocates MMR at 9months as well as 15month of age.

6. How effective is the measles vaccine?

Measles vaccine gives lifelong immunity.

7. Is Measles vaccine safe for my child?

• The Measles Mumps Rubella vaccine is safe. Around 150 countries are currently using and they have proven to be highly safe and effective.

• Most children who get the Measles vaccine do not have any serious problems with it. Side effects, if any, like low fever and mild rash following administration of Measles vaccine, are mostly mild and transient.

8. Who should NOT be vaccinated?

• Children with high fever or other serious diseases

• Hospitalized children

• Children with a history of a severe allergic reaction to measles/rubella vaccine in the past

• Known immune-compromised child, or on steroid therapy or immunosuppressant drugs

