A viral infection of the respiratory system can be termed as measles or rubella. Mostly, children suffer from it but measles can also be seen in adults. It can spread through contact with infected mucus and saliva and is highly contagious. If one coughs or sneezes, the air can get infected and anyone in close proximity can get infected. You may be at a risk if you drink or share food in the same utensil used by the infected person. If you have a weak immunity you might suffer from measles which can also cause malnutrition and bad food habits.

One may exhibit symptoms like skin rash, fever, cough, red eyes, runny nose, loss of appetite, diarrhoea, vomiting, sore throat and muscle aches within 14 days if one is infected with the virus. You may experience skin rash within 5 days after you get infected with the virus and you may experience it for at least 7 days.

Treatment: If you want to guard against it vaccination can help. There is no prescription medication to tackle it. Your doctor may ask you to build your immunity, to rest plenty and take vitamin A supplements. Also, you can follow these home remedies to tackle it.

Barley: It contains vitamin C, antioxidants and minerals and can help you to get rid of skin irritation and itching.

Turmeric: It is loaded with antiseptic and antioxidant properties and can help you to treat measles.

Coconut water: It is rich in antioxidant.

Bitter gourd: It has vitamin C, zinc, iron and potassium and can help you to strengthen your immunity.

