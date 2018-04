Biting into your favourite McDonald’s burger must have pinched your heart a little because of the calories and fat you are taking in with the burger. However, today’s news is a treat for people who love McDonald’s and still want to stay healthy and fit. Yes! McDonald’s is getting healthier. You read that right, McDonald’s will now use healthier ingredients and have made tweaks in their preparation to make its products more nutritious. McDonald’s took on to Twitter to announce this good news. Here are the changes made by McDonald’s India in their menu:

1. They have replaced refined flour with whole grain: Isn’t it just awesome? They tweeted, ‘LIVE UPDATE: We’re listening to all health-conscious people out there! We have replaced refined flour with whole grain. Whole grain wraps are available across all our restaurants. #McDFoodStory’

Check the tweet:

LIVE UPDATE: We’re listening to all health-conscious people out there! We have replaced refined flour with whole grain. Whole grain wraps are available across all our restaurants. #McDFoodStory — McDonald’s India (@mcdonaldsindia) April 3, 2018

2. McDonald’s famous fries® will now have 20% less sodium: I can’t keep calm after reading the tweet that read: ‘Stop. Read. Rejoice. Our World Famous Fries® now have 20% less sodium. #McDFoodStory’

Check the tweet:

Stop. Read. Rejoice. Our World Famous Fries® now have 20% less sodium. #McDFoodStory — McDonald’s India (@mcdonaldsindia) April 3, 2018

3.Not only the fries but they have reduced sodium in their nuggets, sauces and patties too. OMG! You have to read their tweet to believe it. They tweeted: ‘LIVE UPDATE: We have reduced sodium in our fries, nuggets, sauces and patties, getting you the same taste but better nutrition. #McDFoodStory’

LIVE UPDATE: We have reduced sodium in our fries, nuggets, sauces and patties, getting you the same taste but better nutrition. #McDFoodStory — McDonald’s India (@mcdonaldsindia) April 3, 2018

4. Oil content from their mayonnaise is reduced by 40%: I am rushing to the nearest McDonald’s store NOW! You read the tweet: ‘We have reduced oil content in our mayonnaise by 40% which cuts down the calories from your favourite burgers and wraps. #McDFoodStory’

We have reduced oil content in our mayonnaise by 40% which cuts down the calories from your favourite burgers and wraps. #McDFoodStory — McDonald’s India (@mcdonaldsindia) April 3, 2018

5. No preservatives and added colour or flavour in their patties: This is dream come true, isn’t it? Here’s what they said, ‘All our patties are free of preservatives, and have no added colour or flavour. #McDFoodStory’

All our patties are free of preservatives, and have no added colour or flavour. #McDFoodStory — McDonald’s India (@mcdonaldsindia) April 3, 2018

6. The patties will now contain 25% more dietary fibre: Had you ever thought McDonald’s food can be so healthy. Here’s what they said in the tweet, ‘LIVE UPDATE: Up to 25% more dietary fibre added to our patties. #McDFoodStory’

LIVE UPDATE: Up to 25% more dietary fibre added to our patties. #McDFoodStory — McDonald’s India (@mcdonaldsindia) April 3, 2018

7. Your favourite McAloo Tikki is now a balanced meal: What? McAloo Tikki lovers, rejoice! They said, ‘LIVE UPDATE: Our iconic product McAloo Tikki is now a balanced meal with the right proportion of carbohydrate, protein and fats. #McDFoodStory’

Here’s the tweet:

LIVE UPDATE: Our iconic product McAloo Tikki is now a balanced meal with the right proportion of carbohydrate, protein and fats. #McDFoodStory — McDonald’s India (@mcdonaldsindia) April 3, 2018

8. Soft serve is 96% fat free: Isn’t that just wow? Here’s what they said,’LIVE UPDATE: Our dessert, Soft Serve, is made with 100% milk and is 96% fat free. #McDFoodStory’

LIVE UPDATE: Our dessert, Soft Serve, is made with 100% milk and is 96% fat free. #McDFoodStory — McDonald’s India (@mcdonaldsindia) April 3, 2018

People are rejoicing, take a look at people’s reaction on Twitter :

I can’t believe @mcdonaldsindia can actually be part of my nutritious food diet now because of the whole grain and low fat! #McDFoodStory https://t.co/UBCli5zsH9 — Akbar Kazi (@Being_Akbar_) April 3, 2018

Thanks a bunch guys! I have been wanting this option at @mcdonaldsindia for my lil Mcdonalds fan forever 🙂 will check out whole grain wraps today itself. #McDFoodStory pic.twitter.com/QKR1aMndLm — LuckyLady (@1985luckygal) April 3, 2018

Okay so @mcdonaldsindia is bringing certain food improvement changes in their menu. I think this is a great initiative by the brand. #McDFoodStory — Ravi Kapoor (@RaviKapoor) April 3, 2018

Whole grain wraps now available @mcdonaldsindia! That sounds nutritious and tasty at the same time 😀 #McDFoodStory @tag lets goo https://t.co/0S6JthYa6l — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi177) April 3, 2018

Couldn’t be happier to know that @mcdonaldsindia uses whole grain wrap. I’m definitely munchin’ it 😉 #McDFoodStory https://t.co/yqW6kARiQR — Nana Patekar (@NanaPatekarr) April 3, 2018

The best fries in the world just got even better! Less sodium, more fun in the @mcdonaldsindia fries! #McDFoodStory https://t.co/sHJugif9rL — Akbar Kazi (@Being_Akbar_) April 3, 2018

Can’t wait more.. McDonald’s just became number 1 on my favourite place to eat list! So many wholesome and nutritious changes all at once. #McDFoodStory https://t.co/mBy8IY0M71 — Naved INDIAN 🙂 (@urboynaved) April 3, 2018