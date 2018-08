More than 31 lakh pregnant women and lactating mothers have benefited under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi told the Rajya Sabha in reply to a question on Thursday.

“More than 21 lakh beneficiaries were enrolled under PMMVY – Common Application Software (PMMVY-CAS) for receiving maternity benefits under the scheme during the financial year 2017-18,” she said.

Under the scheme, pregnant woman and lactating mother apart from regular government employees are entitled to receive Rs 5,000 and the remaining cash incentive of Rs 1,000 for maternity benefit is given under the Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY) after institutional delivery.

Source: IANS

