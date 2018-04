Matcha tea has suddenly become a buzzword in the beauty industry and rightly so. Filled with umpteen health benefits, matcha tea is immensely beneficial in terms of skincare. Rich in chlorophyll matcha tea is known to detoxify the skin from within and also prevents free radical damage which is like an overall protection from all kind of skincare issues. It improves the blood circulation and oxygenates your skin making it look brighter. And if you are suffering from breakouts, matcha also is known to kill acne-causing bacteria and in turn help stop acne.

What is matcha?

Matcha is basically finely ground Japanese green tea gone through several processes till it reaches its utmost flavour and colour. It is known to be rich in antioxidants called polyphenols which makes it great for your body inside out. For youthful skin matcha tea is also known to reduce the effects of UV rays.

Here’s a DIY face pack that you can make easily at home and apply this summer for refreshingly glowing and clear skin.

Ingredients

Matcha green tea powder- 2 spoon

Multani mitti or bentonite clay 1 spoon

Aloe vera gel(scoop it out freshly by sliting an aloe vera stem)

Facial oil- 2-3 drops

Rose water 2-3 drops

A ceramic bowl

Steps:

Mix all the ingredients well in a bowl and leave it for 2-3 minutes

Wash your face with cold water and towel dry your face.

Apply the face pack and let it dry for about 15 minutes.

Rense well and apply some natural moisturiser. You can simply apply a little bit of the fresh aloe vera gel as a moisturiser.

Use this face pack at least once a week for great results.

Caution: Do not use this face pack if you are suffering from some skin condition, if you are allergic to any of the ingredients(better do a patch test) or are excessively prone to breakouts.