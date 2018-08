The national capital is not too well and mosquito menace is to be blamed for that. After rising incidences of dengue and chikungunya in Delhi since the onset of monsoon, August has become the terror month with a minimum of 43 cases of malaria being reported in Delhi in the first 18 days of this month. In total, 131 positive cases of malaria have been reported this year. While 69 positive dengue cases have been reported in Delhi so far, number of positive chikungunya cases stands at 41, according to a recent media report.

Doctors and public health experts have alerted Delhiites to take adequate precaution against mosquitoes including wearing full sleeve clothes and getting rid of any form of stagnant water at households.

According to experts, vector-borne diseases like malaria, dengue and chikungunya are mostly reported between July and November and can stretch till mid-December this year. They highlighted that because malaria and dengue have different carriers, it is not unusual for a much greater number of malaria cases getting reported compared to dengue.

