In the past few years, we have witnessed the monsoon season bring with it a series of calamities. The flooding of 2005 is still etched in the minds of many Mumbaikars, and every season a sentimental feeling of doubt towards the rains stems in people’s minds. People should be prepared to face possible disaster during the monsoon. Families should be encouraged to stock an emergency kit, which contains essential medicines, first aid items, extra food items, adequate drinking water reserve and backup power supply (candles, inverter etc.).

Prevention

One should obtain information about weather conditions by watching the weather forecast on the news, internet, various mobile apps, newspapers, etc. beforestepping outfor the day, duringmonsoon. This will help one to avoid getting caught into the heavy rains, floods, roadblocks and lightening.

Disease Prevention Tips

Drinking clean water is a must. Use of a good water purifier or boiling waterto drink is recommended. Most monsoon illnesses are waterborne and hence water safety is of paramount importance. Clean drinking water can prevent many illnesses like Acute Gastroenteritis, Hepatitis A& E, Typhoid, etc.

Beware of mosquitoes;take preventive measures to curb them from entering home, workplaces etc. Use of mosquito repellents and mosquito nets around beds is recommended. The surroundings of the house must be kept clean and one should make sure that water should not stagnate. These anti-mosquito measureswill preventincidences of dangerous illnesses like Dengue, Malaria and Chikungunya etc. Also, avoid venturing into and spending too much time around water stagnated areas

Avoid wading into collected rain water,to preventcontractingLeptospirosis, which is caused by direct contact with urine from infected animals, especially if you have cuts or sores on your legs and hands

Disaster Prevention Tips

The most important factor is to be vigilant. One should NOT allow children to play near drains or out on the roads soon after the heavy rains; children should always be supervised

Be vigilant in night hours, as rains and darkness area lethal combination, especially for road traffic accidents

Don’t underestimate floods in urban areas, they can turn out to be fatal. Water immediately gets stagnated within few minutes, making it difficult for drivers to control their vehicles

Leave your vehicle immediately if you arecaught into the floods and seek a higher and safer ground. Remember life prevails over materials

Do not opt for walking through water logged roads in view of saving time during travel. This can be very dangerous as any deep pothole or open manhole, can lead to significant injuries or even death

Avoid going out during ongoing lightening or roaring thunderstorm. One should remain indoors for minimum of 30minwhen one sees or hearslightening

During thunderstorms, you may be struck by lightning; it is advisable to stay indoors.Trees are NOT safe at the time of a thunder storm

One should unplug electronic devices including telephone lines when lightening or thunder occurs.Stay away from electric cables and power lines

Elderly people should avoid going out during or soon after the rain. This will help in fall prevention as roads and grounds can be very slippery after rains

Try and help children, elderly, even animals, who might have strayed on to the roads, help them get to a higher ground.

Inputs by Dr Sandeep Gore, Head of Emergency Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Mulund