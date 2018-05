One of the most rewarding and amazing jobs in the world is parenting. Yes! You have heard it right! Every parent wishes to raise their kid as happy and healthy. Though, it is a task it can be achievable. Good parenting helps a child to be independent, confident, happy, cheerful and humble. It helps the children to lead a healthy life. For healthy parenting, the parents should trust and understand their children and imbibe values in them. A free flow of communication will allow the parents and the children to share a solid bond fulfilled with love and affection.

So, when we talk about parenting, the first name which comes in our mind is Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Dhoni, who is fondly known as Mahi is a legend in the world of cricket. This iconic player who is the role model of the youth is popular one field as well as off-field. Now, Dhoni’s pictures with his daughter Ziva are sweeping the web. Take a look at Mahi’s Instagram post and videos.

ziva and me A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on Jul 15, 2016 at 2:44am PDT

Dhoni is not only the coolest cricketer and the captain but he is also a coolest dad. He makes sure that his super girl Ziva is never left alone and engages in the informative activities. Dhoni is a protective father who ensures that he spends some quality time with his little princess and plays with her.

Wherever he goes, he has a company. Yes! Dhoni is accompanied by Ziva and the little girl makes sure that her father is always by her side. In the post below, it can be seen that Dhoni has got his little baby’s company while walking to the dressing room.

Ziva is good with her moves and as per Dhoni she dances better than him. Take a look at Ziva’s amazing dance performance.

Dances better than the father atleast A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on Apr 29, 2018 at 2:35am PDT

In the post below, On field, Dhoni who discharges all his duties and responsibilities exceptionally well does the same off field. He can be seeing drying Ziva’s hair. Dhoni captioned the post as, “Game over, had a nice sleep now back to Daddy’s duties.”

Take a look at Mahi-Ziva video of sharing a besan ka laddoo.

Attack on besan ka laddoo A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on Oct 14, 2017 at 11:25pm PDT

Dhoni also teaches Ziva about the IPL teams and don’t miss this video when Ziva wanted to hug her daddy cool during the IPL match.

God bless this father-daughter duo and we hope they keep on winning our hearts and keep giving us major parenting goals.

