Bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi sensu lato can be the cause of the disease. From an infected black-legged or deer tick, B. burgdorferi is transmitted to humans by a bite. Deer tick also is known as the black-legged tick carries the infection. To transmit the infection, a tick has to be present on the skin for 24 to 48 hours. People who suffer from it don’t remember about the tick bite as they find it difficult to recollect. Fever, muscle pain, fatigue, sore throat, vision problems are some of the symptoms of the Lyme disease which people can experience. The symptoms depend on the stag eof the disease. The chances of you getting the disease to depend on the place where you were in and the kind of tick that bit you. If you remove the tick on time then you may not get infected. Ticks are of three sizes – larvae are like sand grains, nymphs are like poppy seeds and an adult are like apple seeds.

The symptoms

You may experience a rash on your body, headache and neck stiffness are the other symptoms. One may get arthritis, irregular heartbeat, numbness, inflammation of the spinal cord and excruciating pain.

The treatment: The disease can be treated with antibiotics and one should be extremely cautious and alert to see whether the tick bite occurs.

To prevent the tick bite

You should wear clothes which cover your full body and shoes and shocks while going in the woods, or in the forest, you should also wear a tick repellent to keep the ticks at bay. People who go on trekking or camping should also be careful.

You should shower within two hours and check if any ticks are present on your skin and hair. If so, wash them out. You should put your clothing and other gear in the hot dryer.

Image Source: Shutterstock