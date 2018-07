Those skin rashes, that form a pattern like a bull’s eye can be lyme disease. Lyme disease is a rather painful disease since it causes fever, joint pain, muscle pain, fatigue, sore throat, vision problems among many others. The most annoying part of the disease is the fact that the one who suffers it doesn’t remember about the tick bite at all.

Eating the right food can help you prevent the infection in the first place. Preventing this disease will mean amping up your immunity. Here are 5 best foods that will help you in keeping the lyme disease away or helping to treat its symptoms better:

Andioxidant foods: Nutrient deficiencies lower your immunity. In order to control the inflammation caused because of the ticks, it is best to eat high antioxidant foods. These include fresh fruits and vegetables. Go for brightly coloured veggies, green leafy vegetables and berries that will amp up your immunity. Probiotic foods: To maintain overall wellness, having a healthy gut is a necessity. It is vital to have a healthy gut otherwise one can suffer from many health conditions. Include yogurt, kefir, amasai and kimchi in your daily diet. Probiotics will not only help in building your immunity against lyme but will help good bacteria to grow in your GI tract. Turmeric: You remember your mother always felt turmeric milk or turmeric was the one-stop solution to all your illness? Thank her today. Turmeric is a natural anti-inflammatory that will not only help in boosting your immunity to fight these ticks but also will help you to manage its symptoms better. Turmeric helps in reducing joint pain and headaches. Anti- inflammatory foods: These foods will help you to heal your gut. This will include nuts, seeds, coconut, organic meat and vegetables like kale, spinach, tomatoes etc. Magnesium-rich foods: Including magnesium in your diet could help you in reducing muscle aches apart from strengthening your immunity. Moreover, magnesium is beneficial for host of reasons and some of them include improving stamina, fighting anxiety, depression as well as Type -2 Diabetes. Rich sources of magnesium include dark chocolates, legumes, bananas etc.

Image Source: Shutterstock