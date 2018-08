1st August is observed as World Lung Cancer Day

We see a rampant surge in the number of cancer cases each year. While it is true that the real cause of cancers are not known, erratic food habits and a bad lifestyle, clubbed with vices such as smoking is often blamed for different kinds of cancers. Among all kinds of cancers, World Health Organization (WHO) claims that lung cancers are the biggest killers. Today, on World Lung Cancer Day, we give you 3 facts about cancer that you must know.

Air pollution is one of the leading causes of lung cancer

Lung cancer claims about 7.6 million lives globally, according to WHO. According to a study, conducted by Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH), Delhi, along with Lung Care Foundation, air pollution is a factor that causes lung cancer among non-smokers. “Pollution is contributing a lot to the rise in lung cancer cases. Industrial and vehicular emissions and stubble burning are some major reasons for lung cancer. Young people and women are victims of lung cancer mostly due to pollution,” said Neeraj Jain, Chest Physician, Ganga Ram Hospital.

Non-smokers, too, can suffer from lung cancer

Cigarette smoking can cause lung cancer. However, it has been found that lung cancer is no longer only a disease affecting smokers. As per research, 15% of patients diagnosed with lung cancer have no history of tobacco use. According to the study by Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH), Delhi, along with Lung Care Foundation, 50 per cent of cancer patients are non-smokers. Of the 150 patients who were successfully treated from March 2012 to June 2018, 74 were non-smokers, while 76 were smokers.

Genes and lung cancer link

Even though the causes of cancers are unknown, genetics play an important role in its occurrence. Various studies say that genes could play the villain in the case of those who may be non-smokers. According to a study published in the journal Nature Genetics, it was found that 3 genetic chromosomes are associated with an increased risk of causing lung cancer in women (who have never smoked). Another study, which was published in the journal Cancer, found a strong link between a gene (NFKB1) and lung cancer.

(with inputs from IANS)

Image source: Shutterstock