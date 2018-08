An alarming new study has raised serious concerns about lung cancer mortality rate among women across the world. Study author Jose M Martinez-Sanchez said that the mortality rate for lung cancer may spike from 11.2 in 2015 to 16.0 in 2030. The most affected regions in 2030 include Europe and Oceania. America and Asia are likely to have the least mortality rates in 2030. The only region to see a decrease in lung cancer mortality is Oceania (from 17.8 in 2015 to 17.6 in 2030).

According to Jose M Martinez-Sanchez, the reason for high mortality rates for lung cancer in Europe is because tobacco use was rampant and more socially acceptable in these areas much before people in Asia and America took to tobacco. The study has been published in the journal Cancer Research.

Breast cancer mortality increase in Asia

While the global mortality rate for breast cancer s likely to decrease from 16.1 in 2015 to 14.7 in 2030, Asia is going to see an increasing trend overall. According to researchers, rapid westernisation of Asia is to be blamed for increasing number of breast cancer cases here. A report in DNA quoted Jose M Martinez-Sanchez explaining, “Breast cancer is associated with many lifestyle factors. We are seeing an increase in breast cancer mortality in Asia because this culture is adapting a Westernized lifestyle, which often leads to obesity and increased alcohol intake, both of which can lead to breast cancer. On the other hand, we are witnessing a decrease in breast cancer mortality in Europe, which may be related to the awareness of breast cancer among this population, leading to active participation in screening programs and the improvement of treatments.”

Not surprisingly, high-income countries, like those in Europe, have the highest projected mortality rates for both lung and breast cancer in 2030 and they are also more likely to have decreasing breast cancer mortality rates.

