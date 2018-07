This year the lunar eclipse will make an appearance in the evening hours of July 27, 2018, i.e. on Friday. During a lunar eclipse, the Moon enters the Earth’s darkest shadow on the planet’s darker side. This only occurs when there is a full moon. Whenever there is a lunar eclipse the colour of the moon turns red. In ancient times, the colour of the Moon turning red used to scare people.

But now the concept is clear to all. Basically, the Earth will block the Sunlight directly which will cast a strong shadow across the face of the Moon. This is known as syzygy in astronomy. The Sun, Moon and the Earth are aligned on their orbital paths, and the position of the Earth is in the middle.

According to Express.co.uk reports, astronomers strongly advise not to peak at solar eclipses without special equipment due to the Sun’s harmful UV radiation.

Even at the Goddard Space Flight Center, NASA’s experts said not using appropriate eye protection can result in permanent damage and even blindness.

But is it safe to watch the lunar eclipse with naked eyes?

The good news for stargazers is the Blood Moon is perfectly safe for the naked eyes. It is not going to blind you. Yes, the solar eclipses are dangerous to look at without special equipment because the white corona of light around the Moon is still direct sunlight.

According to reports, the US space agency said, “Damage to the eyes comes predominantly from invisible infrared wavelengths.”

So, to be precise a lunar eclipse is completely harmless for your eyes.

Image Source: Shutterstock