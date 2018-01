Lumenis Ltd, world’s largest energy-based medical device company for surgical, aesthetic and ophthalmic applications organized the ‘Meet the Experts’ exclusive master classes at USICON event in Jaipur. The master classes organized by Lumenis were specially designed to provide training to doctors practising in the field of Urologic stones management and Enlarged prostate management. Various eminent Urologists and Key Opinion Leaders conducted knowledge enhancement sessions using breakthrough technologies MOSES P120 and Pulse 100H which are used for Urologic stone management & enlarged prostate.

On the occasion, Mr Rashid Mokhdoomi, Senior Director Marketing, Lumenis India & South Asia, said “We take pride to conduct Master Class training sessions for the Urologists, that came from all over India to attend USICON. This was an excellent platform where various training sessions about our path-breaking technologies MOSES P120 and Pulse 100H have kept doctors abreast of latest advancements in the field of Urology treatments. Such sessions enable doctors to enhance their laser procedure techniques and perform procedures in a more convenient and controlled way”. (Read: Things a urologist wants you to know)

Dr Mahesh Desai, Sr. Consultant, Urologist, said “It was a great honour to be part of the initiative taken by Lumenis where they organized master classes on newest technology introduced in the field of medical sciences. MOSES P120 technology is a path-breaking pulse delivery technology which remarkably improves energy transmission and overcoming energy reduction in working distances”. Dr Anil Varshney, Urologist, said “We are thankful to Lumenis for conducting Master Classes on HOLEP using Lumenis Pulse 100H at USICON. Pulse 100H is a highly versatile & powerful technology for effective HOLEP procedures. Using this breakthrough technology, doctors can perform procedures with the best of outcome”.

On this occasion, Mr Navkaran Singh Chimni, Senior Director (Medical Business), Lumenis India & South Asia, felicitated the doctors to honour their contribution in the event. MOSES P120 technology by Lumenis significantly reduces retropulsion during lithotripsy and minimises stone migration resulting in better control. The Urological Society of India (USICON 2018) was organized under the aegis of The Urological Society of India and Jaipur Urology Society. The annual USICON 2018 focused on latest advances in urology and offers a platform to keep abreast with cutting-edge technology in the world of lasers. (Read: Lumenis India launches New Laser Technology for Urology)

Press Release

Image Source: Press Release