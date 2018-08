Fad diets have always been in news and they often give you instant results. But in long term, they are not doing any good to your body. In a research published in Journal of Physiology, it was found that diet programmes that cut carbs from your plate and up the fatty foods may increase the risk of diabetes.

Diets like ketogenic aim to force the body to burn fat as fuel, which lead excessive weight loss, and the good part about them is that allow you to eat butter, cheese and meat. These diets also keep your blood sugar level in check. Everything good about it, right? Apparently not!

Because the tests on mice put on ketogenic diets showed insulin resistance in the liver – a condition that prevents the body responding properly to the hormone insulin – and that is the first step towards Type 2 diabetes.

Professor Christian Wolfrum, from ETH Zurich University in Switzerland, and the lead researcher said, “Diabetes is one of the biggest health issues we face. Although ketogenic diets are known to be healthy, our findings indicate that there may be an increased risk of insulin resistance with this type of diet that may lead to Type 2 diabetes. The next step is to try to identify the mechanism for this effect and to address whether this is a physiological adaptation. Our hypothesis is that when fatty acids are metabolised, their products might have important signalling roles to play in the brain.”

Cutting an entire food group is not good for overall health, and instead of not eating carbs, you should concentrate on high fibre starchy carbs to may help in minimising the risk of T2D, heart diseases and even some kinds of cancer.

Image source: Shutterstock