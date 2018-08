When it comes to weight loss, eating right is as important as exercising. One concern that experts have regarding weight loss diets is that people often miss out on important nutrients in their bid to lose weight. Protein is one such component that cannot be missed out on. Apart from keeping you full for longer, it is of paramount importance for your overall wellness. Therefore, it isn’t a good idea to skip protein but use it effectively in a way that weight loss can be accelerated.

Why consuming protein for weight loss is a good idea?

Weight loss trainers or experts will recommend proteins in your daily diet and reduce the intake of carbs and fats.

It reduces your appetite since you are full for longer. It helps in growth of fat-free mass, in case muscle-building activities are performed. It reduces the hunger hormone ghrelin.

Ways to include protein in your diet:

1) Whey protein: Whey protein is the most popular protein supplement consumed by fitness enthusiasts all around the world. Various studies have indicated that a regular consumption of whey protein can help you to bulk up your muscle mass while losing fats.

2) Quinoa: Quinoa is a rich source of protein as well as fibre. Apart from increasing your protein levels, it plays an important role in accelerating weight loss.

3) Peas: Add them to your salads, stews, curries or sandwiches and gorge on them. Peas are low in fat and contain a considerable amount of fibre. They are a good source of proteins. So, what are you waiting for? Go, buy them now.

4) Lean meat: Lean meat like fish or prawns are good sources of proteins. They are rich in nutrients that are essential for your body.

5) Broccoli: Broccoli for weight loss is a great idea. It contains loads of protein and very less fat percentage and negligible calories.

