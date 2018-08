If you have been suffering from loneliness, your insufficient sleep could be the culprit. Yes staying up all night and finishing that important assignment is very important. Moreover, that’s the only time when you can study well since it’s quiet. Studies have proven that robbing yourself of some good sleep is the worst thing you could do to your body. A new study now proves that sleep deprivation makes you lonely and affects your social life too.

What research says

According to a study by the University of California, Berkeley which was published in the journal Nature Communications, sleep-deprived people are lonelier, have a disturbed social life and often avoid close contact with people.

“It’s perhaps no coincidence that the past few decades have seen a marked increase in loneliness and an equally dramatic decrease in sleep duration,” lead author Eti Ben Simon said in a statement. “Without sufficient sleep we become a social turn-off, and loneliness soon kicks in.” According to the india.com, sleep loss also blunted activity in brain regions that normally encourage social engagement.

The research has found that people who lack sleep spread alienating vibes that make them socially unattractive to others. Moreover those who are sleep deprived generally lack the want to be socially engaged and less inclined to engage in social circles.

The real worry: Emotional health

The biggest worry for the doctors currently is that insufficient sleep is causing us emotional harm too. Feeling lonely is making us turn to isolation and isolation could be the cause of your loneliness- therefore, its a vicious circle.

