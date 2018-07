People with Alzheimer’s may face the problem of forgetting everything, they might forget about their childhood, their own identity, about their family, etc. The symptoms of Alzheimer’s begin slowly and gradually get worse, this is the progressive form of dementia. And seeing someone you love experiencing dementia is difficult. But you just have to be patient because your loved one will have both good and bad days. Though, there is currently no cure for Alzheimer’s. But all you have to do is to know how to act around someone with Alzheimer’s. Be kind and respectful as they need you now more than ever.

However, knowing what to say to someone who’s lost his or her memory can also be hard. But how you converse with that person can have a significant impact on them. In the early stage of the disease, a person may repeat stories but would still be able to have meaningful conversations, but they might find difficult to find the right word. But you have to understand that their brain is not working in the way it once did.

But communicating with that person may become even more challenging as the disease progresses. However, if you notice the changes that come with Alzheimer’s, you will be able to alter your conversations with that person more easily to meet their needs.

WHAT YOU CAN SAY

Know what are the things which you say to a person with Alzheimer’s:

” Tell me about your son”

Yes, this type of question isn’t best for when you need to get specific information but it is a great way to communicAlois Alzheimer, ate with your loved one without them feeling frustrated as they don’t have the answer. For example, the better way of asking is, “How old is your son?”

When you want to connect with them, open-ended questions are always great. And always keep in mind that while someone with Alzheimer’s may not remember the events of the present but they always remember the past. They can often talk about their past memories with much joy. They may enjoy talking about their favourite foods, families, friends, and about the things they like.

” Would you like some coffee?”

The questions that can be answered with one-word answers like yes or no are best when the purpose is to get information from your loved one. For example, asking a question like “What would you like to drink?” this question will make the person think about various options and then take a decision, which might be confusing for them. However, a direct question like “Would you like some coffee?” could be more simple for them to answer. And if you don’t get any response from then be ready to follow up with a more specific question.

WHAT YOU CAN’T SAY

Know what are the things which you should avoid saying to a person with Alzheimer’s:

” Do you remember me?”

Do not make them feel that they have some problem. It may be tempting to know if your loved one remembers you or not, but it could just irritate them. Always avoid asking questions that make a person feel like they are being quizzed. All the questions should be for the purpose of finding out what they want, connecting with them and giving them a voice.

“You have to eat something now.”

Do not order a person with Alzheimer’s, yes you may need to direct them to do basic tasks throughout the day, but be careful. As no one like someone telling them what to do all the time. They might not like to participate and will become more defensive. Try to tell them you are going to do that activity as well and let them take their decision. For example, instead of telling the person they need to have something now, you could say, “I’m going to have my lunch. Do you want to have your lunch now along with me?”

