Planning to wear an off-shoulder top for a party? But, are you avoiding doing so, due to your dark neck? Yes! Many people refrain from doing that due to their dark neck and trust us it can be embarrassing. We do so much for our face, go for regular facials, use home remedies to keep it glowing. But, we often neglect our neck and fail to take care of it. After all, your neck also requires that tender love and care. Don’t worry; we give you tips to get rid of your dark neck.

The dirt and pollution can damage the skin around the neck. Obesity, prolonged exposure to sun, practising poor hygiene, or diabetes can cause dark neck. Also, Acanthosis Nigricans, a hormonal condition can also cause dark neck. So, keep your weight in check and exercise regularly.

Here are some home remedies

Aloe vera gel: It contains vitamins, minerals and essential fatty acids which will hydrate your skin. It is loaded with aloesin which can lighten your skin and will help you to get rid of skin pigmentation.

How to apply it: You can scrub your neck with aloe vera gel for 10 minutes and then wash it off with water.

Apply almond oil: It contains sclerosant which can help you to improve your complexion. It is rich in vitamin E and can rejuvenate your skin.

How to apply it: Clean your neck with water and pat dry, massage your neck with almond oil for 10 minutes and wash it off with lukewarm water.

Apply baking soda: It can nourish your skin and helps you to get rid of the dead skin.

How to apply it: Add water to the baking soda and apply this paste on your neck. When it dries, scrub it and wash it off with water. Then, moisturize the area.

Potato juice: It has bleaching properties which can lighten your skin and reduce the dark patches.

How to apply it: To make potato juice, grate it and squeeze it properly. After applying it on your neck, wash it off after 15 minutes with lukewarm water.

Image Source: Shutterstock