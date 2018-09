It is essential to achieve a clear and healthy skin, thus pampering it on a daily basis is important. We spend so much money in salons and use different products on our face to get a flawless skin. But we can do our own clean up at home with just a single kitchen ingredient, lemon.

Lemon is widely known for its beauty benefits. It contains Vitamin C that works shrinks the large pores and deep cleanse the skin as it is a citrus fruit. Lemon also helps in removing the dirt accumulated in clogged pores. It contains alpha-hydroxy acids which help in getting rid of blackheads and other dark spots effectively. Here we have mentioned a step-by-step guide of lemon clean up which you can easily do at home.

Step 1: Lemon an salt scrub

Scrub helps to remove the dead skin cells from the skin. To prepare this scrub all you need is 1 tablespoon of salt, half teaspoon of lemon juice and 1 teaspoon of water. Take a bowl, mix fresh lemon juice and salt. Add a few drops of water and mix all the ingredients properly. Apply the mixture on the washed face. Scrub it gently with your fingertips in a circular motion for 2-3 minutes. Later rinse it off with warm. This scrub helps the skin to remain clear and infections free.

Step 2: Lemon toner

It is important to tone the skin after scrubbing. Lemon juice can help in toning the skin. Take 2 to 3 tablespoons of lime juice and a few drops of rose water. Take a clean bowl, mix lemon juice and rose water. Take a cotton ball, then dip it into this solution and apply it to your face. Leave it on for 5 minutes and then rinse your face with lukewarm water followed by cold water.

Step 3: Lemon and milk cleanser

Due to the presence of lactic acid in lemon this cleanser helps to remove blackheads. Take 1 teaspoon of lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of raw milk. Take a clean bowl and mix both the ingredients. Take a cotton ball, dip it into the solution and apply it all over your face. Then leave it on for 10 minutes. After that wash your face with cold water. While washing massage your skin in a circular motion. You will get clean and healthy skin instantly.

Step 4: Lemon and pomegranate face pack

Pomegranate helps to remove excess oil from the skin. Take pomegranate peel and lemon juice. To prepare the face pack, first, you need to dry the pomegranate peels. After that blend them to make a fine powder. Mix both the ingredients to make a paste. Apply this mask evenly on your face and leave it on for 20 to 30 minutes. Then rinse it off gently with normal water and pat dry. Finally, apply some moisturiser and massage gently.