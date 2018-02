Singer-actress Lady Gaga has cancelled the last 10 dates of the European leg of her world tour due to “severe pain”.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the pop star apologised to fans and said she was “devastated”, but needed to put “myself and my well-being” first, reports bbc.com. The Grammy award-winning singer has fibromyalgia, a long-term condition which can cause pain all over the body. Shows in London and Manchester are among those affected.

What is fibromyalgia?

It is a rare condition that causes severe pain in the muscles and joints. One of the debilitating g pain disorders, a person suffering from condition experiences chronic pain in the joints, muscles and tendons all over the body and extreme fatigue. Moreover, the exact cause of fibromyalgia is still not know. However, scientists claim that it could be due to problems with the nerves. Read everything about fibromyalgia.

The common symptoms of fibromyalgia include pain all over the body, numbness in the limbs, body stiffness, joint pain, increased sensitivity and feeling depressed. It not only causes pain in the joints but also leads to pain in the jaw, facial tenderness and tension headaches and migraines. Here’s more on the symptoms of fibromyalgia.

With inputs from IANS

Image Source: IANS