Do you see those red marks on your skin when you remove your panty? If you do, it is a cue that they are too tight. Wearing tight panties has been associated with added sex appeal for women, but that isn’t a good idea for your health. Women, make sure you read this right before you go shopping for panties. Until now, we knew that wearing tight underwear is bad for sperm health in men, but it’s ill-effects are not just for men.

Not only do they cause skin infections or added irritation, but they also create a perfect ground for odours or vaginal rashes. These are some very common risks. But here we list 3 reasons why you should switch to panties that fit perfectly.

Risk of yeast infection: So this is a simple concept. You shouldn’t be wearing anything that doesn’t let your skin breathe. The tighter underwear you wear, there is less scope for air circulation. Improper air circulation is like an open invitation for yeast infection or urinary tract infection. So, it is best to pick up a panty that fits your body’s contours correctly. Bacterial infections: Your intimate area should remain hygienic. When you wear a tight panty, you aren’t letting your vagina breathe. There is a chance of excessive sweating that can deposit in the area, causing moisture. Bacterial attacks, hence are normal when you wear a tight-fitting panty. Heartburn: Yes, you read that correctly. When you wear tight high waist panties, it is constantly brushing against your stomach. It is, in real terms, compressing your stomach hard. This could cause acid reflux inside the oesophagus. This could lead to heartburn.

We suggest you throw these tight-to-breathe panties like you threw those old clothes on the new year. Just buy some comfy underwear and splash some sexiness.

Image Source: Shutterstock