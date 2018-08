Sex can be a good medicine for your heart. Sex is not just about intimacy or pleasure, it can also enable the proper functioning of your heart, can tackle your throbbing headache and can help you to get a peaceful good night’s sleep. According to a study in the American Journal of Cardiology, men who had sex twice a week were at a reduced risk of heart attack. We tell you how sex can be beneficial for your heart.

It is as good as cardio: If you don’t want to sweat out on a treadmill, then sweat it out in the bedroom. Having sex can control your blood pressure, can be a boon for your heart and can eliminate the risk of type 2 diabetes. According to researchers, sexual activity is an aerobic exercise that burns around 3 calories per minute in women. But, see to it that you don’t miss your regular workout and also take medications prescribed by your doctor. Following a healthy lifestyle is also essential for marinating a good cardiovascular health.

Image Source: Shutterstock