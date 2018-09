It is true that eating green vegetables and fruits is good for our health. As they get their colour from a pigment named chlorophyll. It has the powerful ability to regenerate your bodies at the cellular and molecular levels. They also help to cleanse our body. Green veggies and fruits have numerous health benefits. In fact, green coloured foods are good sources of fibre, water and phytonutrients which revitalize your health. There are many green fruits and vegetables available such as avocados, green apples, green olives, lime, broccoli, spinach, pea, celery, etc. However, here we have mentioned 5 major benefits of green vegetables and fruits.

Lowers cholesterol

As we all know that how Cholesterol build-up in the arteries walls can harm our health. It can lead to heart attack and stroke. Thus, increase in the consumption of green foods to maintain your cholesterol levels as they contain monounsaturated fatty acids and fibre that aid in lowering cholesterol level.

Improves eye health

They also keep your eyes healthy. Kiwifruits, grapes, spinach, kale, and zucchini contain essential carotenoids called lutein and zeaxanthin. These compounds act as a protective shield for the eyes and also prevents cataracts as well.

Helps in digestion

Consume high fibre foods such as broccoli, green beans, artichokes, apples, peas and turnip greens to ensure the better functioning of the digestive system. Fibre promotes healthy gut bacteria, absorbs additional water in the intestines and eases the bowel movement.

Promotes brain function

Dark green leafy vegetables and fruits such as avocados, asparagus, spinach, kale, broccoli, green beans, Brussels sprouts are all rich in folate also known as vitamin B9. Folate is known to improve concentration, prevent age-related cognitive decline and the overall brain function.

Improves metabolism

Improved metabolism will help you lose weight. Avocado, green chilli pepper, spinach are some of the green foods that improve the metabolic activity. The most important nutrient for metabolism functioning is vitamin B.