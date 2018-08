Low-carb diets have become popular as they help you to lose weight quickly. Those who follow a low-carb diet tend to exclude or limit most grains, legumes, fruits, breads, sweets, pastas and starchy vegetables, and sometimes nuts and seeds and restriction of certain carbs can help you to lose weight. But, consumption of low-carb diets can increase risks of premature deaths, states a new study.

According to a study presented at the ESC Congress 2018, individual cases of death increased due to low-carb diet due to fatal diseases like coronary heart disease, cancer and stroke. The study stated that a low-carb diet should not be followed by people as it is unsafe. People tend to go on a crash diet for losing weight and long-term benefits of these diets have been debated since long.

The relationship between low-carb diets, deaths due to stroke, all-cause deaths and deaths because of coronary heart disease were examined by the researchers while conducting the study. Risks of all-cause deaths were more in people with the lowest carb consumption by 32%, among the 24,825 participants. The risk of death due to coronary heart disease, cancer and stroke rose by 51%, 35% and 50% respectively which was alarming. Also, these further revelations will shock you! Those people who regularly opted for a low-carb diet were found to be 15%, 13% and 8% higher risks of all-cause deaths, cardiovascular deaths and cancer mortality. Isn’t it scary?

Reduced intake of fruits, fibre and eating animal protein and foods which can lead to cholesterol and saturated fat can be the culprits. Low-carb diets can increase the difference in intake of vitamins, minerals and phytochemicals, which can put you at the risk of these life-threatening diseases.

The takeaway message: Just, don’t follow any diet blindly. If you want to lose weight do it in a healthier way by eating a well-balanced and a healthy diet and exercising regularly. Make sure that you consult your expert before going on a low-carb diet or any crash diet.