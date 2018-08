According to new research linking obesity to types of digestive bacteria, the size of your gut may be partly shaped by which microbes. There was a connection found between obesity and the bacteria in the gut.

Reportedly, obese people and mice showed displayed one type of bacteria more and the other one less. A firmicutes bacterium was found more in the human and the mice while a family of bacteria called bacteroidetes is low in percentage. A potentially new and still distant way of fighting obesity has given scientists a growing evidence of link that is change the bacteria in stomach and intestine. World Obesity Day – 5 common causes of weight gain or obesity in kids

According to said Nikhil Dhurandhar, a professor of infection and obesity at Louisiana State University’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center, it can change the outlook of the way obesity is treated. Obesity = you are eating too much and you are lazy. Including viruses and microbes, infectobesity looks at obesity with multiple causes.

One can become obese due to the faulty eating habits. If you tend to sip on carbonated beverages, indulge in junk food or fail to follow a well-balanced diet you might pile up those excess kilos which can affect your ability of carrying out your daily chores. Link between lack of sleep and obesity in children

According to the experts in the field, when larger ratios of firmicutes transplanted in lean mice with no germs in their guts these mice took calories from the same amount of food than mice that had a ratio of normal bacteria.

People get a gut full of microbes even if they are born without the germs in the gut and either breast milk or the exterior environment, and the way the babies are born are the causes of bactreia.

Image Source: Shutterstock