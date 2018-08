Are you feeling weak? Has your doctor asked you to do a low bone density test? Do you find it difficult to walk or do your daily chores with ease? Beware! You can suffer from osteoporosis. Both men and women can get affected by this condition. But, it is commonly seen in females after menopause as the bone mass (bone density) decreases after 35 years of age. If your bone density decreases you may suffer from osteoporosis. The structure and the strength of bones can get affected due to osteoporosis. Hence, you may be prone to fractures in the spine, hip, and wrists. You may suffer from osteoporosis if you don’t exercise regularly or consume alcohol if you follow an unhealthy diet, if there is a lack of calcium and vitamin D and if you have any family history of osteoporosis. Your doctor may prescribe you medications. Apart from that, just try these natural solutions.

You can eat black sesame seeds: They are rich in vitamin D and can be a boon if you are suffering from bone disorders. Just roast the sesame seeds, ground them and put them in the milk and drink it.

They are rich in vitamin D and can be a boon if you are suffering from bone disorders. Just roast the sesame seeds, ground them and put them in the milk and drink it. You should include phosphorus and vitamin D: To build up the density of bones, phosphorus and vitamin D are essential. You can get your daily dose of phosphorus and vitamin D from dairy products, fish, veggies and fruits.

To build up the density of bones, phosphorus and vitamin D are essential. You can get your daily dose of phosphorus and vitamin D from dairy products, fish, veggies and fruits. You can opt for sprouts: To maintain the density of bones, vitamin K is necessary. Hence, sprouts are packed with vitamin K so just include them in your diet.

To maintain the density of bones, vitamin K is necessary. Hence, sprouts are packed with vitamin K so just include them in your diet. You can eat amalaki: Your lost bone tissues can be replenished by amalaki. You can consume it through sweets, decoction or in powdered form.

Your lost bone tissues can be replenished by amalaki. You can consume it through sweets, decoction or in powdered form. You can eat soy products: Increase your soy consumption if you want to build up bone density. Also, eating soy products can balance the estrogen levels in your body and can help you to prevent osteoporosis.

Increase your soy consumption if you want to build up bone density. Also, eating soy products can balance the estrogen levels in your body and can help you to prevent osteoporosis. You should eat an apple: To strengthen the bones, calcium is essential and in holding up calcium in the body, boron is the key mineral which assists your body. since an apple contains boron, eat it daily.