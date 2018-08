A whooping cough is a serious respiratory infection which can be caused by the bordetella pertussis bacteria. It is also known as pertussis. The droplets of the coughs or sneezes of someone with the infection can be the culprits for its occurrence. It can be deadly for infants and young children and can affect people of all the age groups. Early symptoms may be a runny nose, cough, and fever. After coughing spells, children often make a ‘whoop’ sound when they try to breathe. While the adults and youngsters can suffer from prolonged coughing without the whooping sound. You may also suffer from vomiting, dehydration, breathing difficulties, nasal congestion, red and watery eyes and so on. The coughing can last for a few days or months.

Though, teens and adults recover from it. But, if any complications occur the side-effects can be an abdominal hernia, cracked ribs and many more. Infants, who are under 6 months, can suffer from pneumonia, brain damage and seizures.

You should visit your specialist if you feel that you too show the symptoms of whooping cough. Or if you are coughing for more than three weeks and it is just uncontrollable. Here are a few precautions you should take to avoid whooping cough.

You should wash your hands after regular intervals.

If you come across with the person suffering from whooping cough just cover your mouth.

Children and adult should cover their mouth while sneezing.

If you use a tissue while sneezing just discard it immediately.

Don’t ignore the symptoms. If your child or you exhibit any serious symptoms just consult your doctor immediately.

The take-home message: Avoid self-medication or using any over-the-counter products. This can worsen your condition. It would be wise if you take your doctor’s advice.

Image Source: Shutterstock