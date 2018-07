According to a new research published in the journal Diabetologia, children of mothers with Type-1 diabetes have a significantly higher chance of being overweight. This could be a great blow since it could affect the overall growing population. Therefore, it’s important to know ways to handle type-1 diabetes in pregnancy.

Dr Roshani Gadge, Diabetologist consultant, Gadge Diabetes Centre, Mumbai said, “This is true. When a foetus is in the womb and the mother suffers from maternal hyperglycaemia, the foetus tries to produce more insulin. These risen levels of insulin are responsible for the foetal over-growth, even before a child is born. Since these babies already have a high level of insulin in their body, they are prone to obesity. Also, they have a higher chance of suffering from type-2 diabetes.

5 ways to handle type-1 diabetes mellitus in pregnancy are:

1) Preconception Euglycemia: Management of diabetes should begin right before conception. “Keeping Glycosylated Hemoglobin (HBA1C, 3 months average Blood Sugar) as close to normal as possible, without low sugars reduces the risk of abortion and defects in the baby caused by High Blood Glucose,” explained Dr Tejal Lathia Consultant Endocrinologist, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi.

2) Frequent monitoring of blood glucose: This is the key to successful sugar control of type-1 diabetes during pregnancy. These type of diabetics are quite sensitive to changes in diet, exercise and insulin doses. They often experience severe vomiting during pregnancy. Therefore, keeping a close watch on blood sugars and timely adjustment in insulin doses augurs a safe pregnancy outcome.

3) Frequent follow-ups with the doctor: These diabetics are prone to worsening of certain conditions like Retina (eye) and heart problems, during pregnancy. “These require detailed evaluation prior to delivery, to avoid further worsening, under a doctor’s supervision,” added Dr Lathia.

According to a study named, ‘Management of Type 1 Diabetes in Pregnancy,’ published in the journal ‘Current Diabetes Reports‘ frequent tests during pregnancy among diabetic women is a must. “Frequent eye exams during pregnancy are essential due to the risk of progression of retinopathy during pregnancy,” it stated.

4) Carbohydrate counting: Keeping a close watch on the patient’s insulin dose along with her carbohydrate intake during the course of each meal is important. This will prevent post-meal surges in blood sugar level- which is a feature of pregnancy.

5) Exercise through the course of pregnancy: Maintaining an exercise regime during pregnancy prevents excessive weight gain, helps maintain appropriate blood pressure, improves the efficiency of insulin and improves the patient’s sense of well-being, aiding good sugar control throughout pregnancy.

Image Source: Shutterstock