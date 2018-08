We use salt in almost every dishes, it is one of the most common ingredients. Salt is also known as rock salt or table salt. It is a natural mineral which is made up of white cube-shaped crystals. Salt is composed of sodium and chlorine. Naturally, it is found in seawater and in oceans.

We get large crystals of salt when the water evaporates in an area where seawater is enclosed. It is basically translucent and odourless but has a distinct taste. But the presence of minerals and impurities give different colours to salt such as pink, white, red, brown, black and grey. Even there are various kinds of salts available. However, here we have mentioned few health benefits of salt.

Dental health

Salt is often used as a common ingredient in toothpaste. Even you can create home-made toothpaste by mixing baking soda and crushed sea salt. Brush your teeth with this mixture every day for maintaining a proper dental health.

Good for heart

Yes, it is good for the heart. When sea salt gets mixed with water it can reduce high blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and regulate an irregular heartbeat. In this way, it provides protection against heart attacks, ailments and strokes.

Aids weight loss

Here we are not talking about table salt. But yes, sea salt can actually help you lose weight by preventing water retention. It also aids in digestion. Sea salt promotes quick digestion by the creation of digestive juices, thus preventing build-up in the digestive tract that can lead to weight gain and constipation.

Helps in digestion

Sea salt stimulates the salivary glands and helps the body to create digestive juices. This promotes quick digestion. Through the intestinal tract, salt facilitates absorption of food particles.

Reduce respiratory problems

Salt is effective in reducing inflammation in the respiratory system. It lowers the production of phlegm which enables you to breathe easily. Take half a teaspoon of salt in a glass of water. It can surely help in clearing bronchial congestion and sinus.

Image Source: Shutterstock