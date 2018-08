Green tea is considered as one of the healthiest beverages and contains antioxidants and essential nutrients. Today, many people sip on it as it known to enhance their immunity. It can boost the function of your body and brain. Moreover, green tea is considered an alternative to coffee or tea. Here, we tell you how along with physical health it can also be helpful for your mental health.

It can reduce the risk of Alzheimers and Parkinson’s: The neurons in the brain get affected by the bioactive compounds of the green tea which decrease the risk of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s – the most common neurodegenerative disorders. Just sip on green tea and enjoy its health benefits.

The neurons in the brain get affected by the bioactive compounds of the green tea which decrease the risk of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s – the most common neurodegenerative disorders. Just sip on green tea and enjoy its health benefits. It can enhance your memory: According to a study, people who drank green tea had fewer chances of mental decline. It can also help you to tackle age-related dementia and can boost your memory.

According to a study, people who drank green tea had fewer chances of mental decline. It can also help you to tackle age-related dementia and can boost your memory. It can calm and soothe you: Are you feeling exhausted? Are you stressed due to your hectic schedule? Green tea can calm you down. Green tea contains the amino acid and L-Theanine which can clam and relax you. It can perk-up your mood by instantly energizing you! So, sip on it and stay active and healthy.

Are you feeling exhausted? Are you stressed due to your hectic schedule? Green tea can calm you down. Green tea contains the amino acid and L-Theanine which can clam and relax you. It can perk-up your mood by instantly energizing you! So, sip on it and stay active and healthy. It can improve your cognitive performance: Green tea contains L-Theanine which is responsible for improving your cognitive functioning. Don’t forget to include it in your daily menu.

The takeaway message: Green tea contains caffeine, so make sure that you don’t go overboard. It can invite many health issues like upset stomach, vomiting, nausea and insomnia.

Image Source: Shutterstock