In Kozhikode district of Kerala, a 24-year-old woman has been diagnosed with suspected West Nile viral (WNV) infection and has been kept under observation at Medical College Hospital. The initial body fluid sample has been collected from the woman and sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. Later they confirmed that it is West Nile viral infection. Very recently Nipah virus had hit Kerala which destroyed so many lives. The tourism of the state also got affected.

However, according to the Indian Express report, Dr Jayasree V, district medical officer, Kozhikode said, “If there is a four-fold increase in the antibody count in the second sample, only then can we say it is a West Nile infection. Right now, we are not 100% sure. But it is a suspected case.”

According to WHO, West Nile Virus is maintained in nature in a cycle involving transmission between birds and mosquitoes. Last year in the United States, the West Nile infection was reported in over 2000 patients, causing deaths of 121 people.

What is West Nile Virus?

The West Nile Virus (WNV) is a viral infection which is typically spread by mosquitoes and can cause neurological disease as well as death in people. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the virus is a member of the flavivirus genus and belongs to the Japanese encephalitis antigenic complex of the family Flaviviridae. The largest outbreaks of the virus were recorded in Greece, Israel, Romania, Russia and the USA.

Basically, the disease is transmitted to humans through mosquito bites. When the mosquitoes feed on infected birds they became infected and the virus circulates in their blood for a few days.

Symptoms of WNV

People infected with West Nile Virus suffer from a headache, fever, fatigue, body aches, nausea, vomiting, occasionally with a skin rash (on the trunk of the body) and swollen lymph glands. According to WHO, one in 150 persons infected with the virus will develop a severe form of the disease.

How to treat WNV?

No vaccine is available for humans yet. So, people infected with the virus are required to be hospitalised and put on respiratory support and intravenous fluids. If anyone notices these above-mentioned symptoms they should immediately rush to the hospital. Few tests should be done as well.

